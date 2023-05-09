Torm A/S (TRMD) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Torm A/S (TRMD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Torm A/S to post earnings of $2.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $294.28 million. Last quarter, Torm A/S beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.80 on estimates of $2.46. The stock rose by 8.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TRMD stock has risen by 8.60%.

Is Torm A/S Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TRMD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.27, implying upside potential of 13.55% from current levels.

TRMD shares have gained about 18.15% in the past six months.

About Torm A/S

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil. It is also able to transport dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

