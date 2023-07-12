Topdanmark A/S (0QCQ) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Topdanmark A/S (0QCQ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Topdanmark A/S to post earnings of DKK3.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at DKK2.52 billion. Last quarter, Topdanmark A/S beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of DKK3.98 on estimates of DKK3.36. The stock rose by 0.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QCQ stock has fallen by -8.96%.

Is Topdanmark A/S Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QCQ stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of DKK363.69, implying upside potential of 17.13% from current levels.

0QCQ shares have lost about -6.60% in the past six months.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S is a diversified insurance company that offers a variety of insurance products in Denmark. The company strives to maintain an expense ratio lower than the general market. Topdanmark offers life insurance, as well as non-life-insurance products that cover private households and small businesses. The company’s strategy focuses primarily on organic growth, supplemented by acquisitions and cooperative efforts through strategic alliances. Topdanmark defines its criteria for success as a declining expense ratio, proper risk management, and high distribution efficiency.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.