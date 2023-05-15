TOMZ Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.9 million. Last quarter, Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of $0.00. The stock rose by 4.17% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TOMZ stock has risen by 25.80%.

About Tomi Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

