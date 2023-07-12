Tomra Systems ASA (0KV7) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Tomra Systems ASA (0KV7) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tomra Systems ASA to post earnings of NOK1.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK3.65 billion. Last quarter, Tomra Systems ASA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK0.42 on estimates of NOK0.65. The stock rose by 2.07% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KV7 stock has risen by 1.18%.

Is Tomra Systems ASA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0KV7 stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of NOK169.50, implying upside potential of 3.85% from current levels.

0KV7 shares have lost about -10.98% in the past six months.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sorting and recycling solutions to better equip customers for handling waste. It operates two primary business segments: collection solutions (a majority of total revenue) and sorting solutions. The company produces, sells, and services automated recycling systems, including data administration systems that monitor the volume of collected materials. It manufactures reverse vending machines to collect empty beverage containers. The empty beverage containers are gathered and processed into reusable molds. Tomra services the machines and provides replacement parts to ensure optimal performance. Food sorting solutions inspect individual pieces and stop resources from going to waste. The majority of revenue comes from customers in Europe and North America.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.