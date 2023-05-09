TOLWF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Trican Well (TOLWF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trican Well to post earnings of C$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$280.58 million. Last quarter, Trican Well missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.11 on estimates of C$0.12. The stock rose by 6.64% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TOLWF stock has fallen by -15.30%.

Is Trican Well Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TOLWF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $4.30, implying upside potential of 89.43% from current levels.

TOLWF shares have lost about -17.75% in the past six months.

About Trican Well

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

