TOELY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Tokyo Electron (TOELY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tokyo Electron to post earnings of $0.67 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.88 billion. Last quarter, Tokyo Electron beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.70 on estimates of $0.57. The stock fell by -1.74% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TOELY stock has risen by 19.10%.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

