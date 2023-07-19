TMP Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tompkins Financial Corporation to post earnings of $1.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $71.92 million. Last quarter, Tompkins Financial Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.35 on estimates of $1.32. The stock fell by -0.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TMP stock has fallen by -22.77%.

About Tompkins Financial Corporation

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Insurance segment is comprised of property and casualty insurance services and employee benefit consulting operated under the Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc. subsidiary. The Wealth management activities include the rest of the Company’s trust, financial planning, and wealth management services conducted under the trust department of the Trust Company. The Banking segment is considered as all its other activities. Tompkins Financial was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ithaca, NY.

