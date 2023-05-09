TMICY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) (TMICY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) to post earnings of $0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $426.61 million. Last quarter, Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.05 on estimates of $0.25. The stock fell by -0.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TMICY stock has risen by 4.92%.

About Trend Micro Incorporated (ADR)

Trend Micro, Inc. engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Eva Chen, Steve Chang and Jenny Chang in August 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.