TLSNF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Telia Company Ab (TLSNF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telia Company Ab to post earnings of SEK0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK23.03 billion. Last quarter, Telia Company Ab missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.15 on estimates of SEK0.29. The stock rose by 5.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TLSNF stock has fallen by -9.27%.

Is Telia Company Ab Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TLSNF stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.82, implying upside potential of 20.00% from current levels.

TLSNF shares have lost about -12.31% in the past six months.

About Telia Company Ab

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

