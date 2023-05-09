TKAMY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Thyssenkrupp Ag (OTC) (TKAMY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thyssenkrupp Ag (OTC) to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.55 billion. Last quarter, Thyssenkrupp Ag (OTC) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.13 on estimates of $0.15. The stock fell by -10.33% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TKAMY stock has risen by 21.83%.

About Thyssenkrupp Ag (OTC)

ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the management of the real estate operations. The company was founded on March 17, 1999 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.