TJX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

TJX Companies (TJX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $0.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.82 billion. Last quarter, TJX Companies missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.89 on estimates of $0.89. The stock fell by -1.73% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TJX stock has risen by 0.03%.

Is TJX Companies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TJX stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $90.70, implying upside potential of 14.82% from current levels.

TJX shares have gained about 5.99% in the past six months.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashion products. It operates T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (Marmaxx), HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, in the U.S.; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls (TJX Canada) in Canada; and T.K. Maxx in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, as well as Homesense in the U.K. and Ireland, and tkmaxx.com in the U.K. (TJX International).

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.