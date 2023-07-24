TIH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Toromont Industries Ltd. to post earnings of C$1.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$1.19 billion. Last quarter, Toromont Industries Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$1.16 on estimates of C$0.84. The stock rose by 0.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TIH stock has risen by 12.63%.

Is Toromont Industries Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TIH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$132.05, implying upside potential of 20.94% from current levels.

TIH shares have gained about 3.80% in the past six months.

About Toromont Industries Ltd.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

