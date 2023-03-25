Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Thermogenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Thermogenesis Holdings Inc to post earnings of -$0.90 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.9 million. Last quarter, Thermogenesis Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$4.50 on estimates of -$1.35. The stock rose by 9.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, THMO stock has risen by 7.84%.

About Thermogenesis Holdings Inc

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, commercialization and marketing of automated technologies for cell-based therapies for use in regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Device and Clinical Development. The Device segment includes development and commercialization of automated systems that provide good manufacturing practice, clinical grade cell-banking, cell-processing and cell-based therapeutics. The Clinical Development segment develops autologous stem cell-based therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs for the vascular, cardiology, and orthopedic markets. The company was founded by Philip H. Coelho in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, CA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.