The Navigator Company S.A (0KLO) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

The Navigator Company S.A (0KLO) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect The Navigator Company S.A to post earnings of €0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €496.98 million. Last quarter, The Navigator Company S.A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.10 on estimates of €0.15. The stock rose by 1.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0KLO stock has fallen by -4.17%.

About The Navigator Company S.A

The Navigator Co SA produces and sells pulp, paper, and energy. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The market pulp segment, which sells pulp paper to international paper producers. The UWF segment, which sells paper through retail stores (B2C) and commercial distribution (B2B). Tissue segment, which sells tissue paper for private label to national and international retail chains. The other segment operates under the sales of cork and pine wood to third parties. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.