The First Bancshares (FBMS) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

The First Bancshares (FBMS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect The First Bancshares to post earnings of $0.77 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $74.61 million. Last quarter, The First Bancshares beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.86 on estimates of $0.72. The stock rose by 5.48% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FBMS stock has fallen by -6.22%.

Is The First Bancshares Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FBMS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $33.00, implying upside potential of 11.68% from current levels.

FBMS shares have lost about -1.73% in the past six months.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

