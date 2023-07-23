TENB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Tenable Holdings (TENB) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings to post earnings of $0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $190.26 million. Last quarter, Tenable Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.03. The stock fell by -19.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TENB stock has risen by 14.30%.

Is Tenable Holdings Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TENB stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $48.50, implying upside potential of 11.96% from current levels.

TENB shares have gained about 4.99% in the past six months.

About Tenable Holdings

Tenable Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail. The company was founde by John C. Huffard, Jr. and Renaud M. Deraison in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

