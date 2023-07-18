TELNY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Telenor ASA (ADR) (TELNY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/20/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telenor ASA (ADR) to post earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.93 billion. Last quarter, Telenor ASA (ADR) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of $0.14. The stock fell by -1.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TELNY stock has risen by 15.21%.

About Telenor ASA (ADR)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

