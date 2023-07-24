Telefonica Deutschland Holding (0QAL) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Telefonica Deutschland Holding (0QAL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Telefonica Deutschland Holding to post earnings of €0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €2.07 billion. Last quarter, Telefonica Deutschland Holding beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.01 on estimates of €0.00. The stock fell by -5.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0QAL stock has risen by 10.67%.

Is Telefonica Deutschland Holding Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0QAL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of €2.93, implying upside potential of 20.73% from current levels.

0QAL shares have gained about 0.17% in the past six months.

About Telefonica Deutschland Holding

Telefonica Deutschland O2 is the German subsidiary of Telefonica, which owns 69% of the company’s stock. Following the E-Plus acquisition in 2014, O2 became one of the largest wireless operators in Germany. O2 is required to offer competitors access to its network as a condition of the regulator’s approval of its merger with E-Plus.The firm does not have its own fixed-line network but resells capacity from Deutsche Telekom. In 2019, the firm signed a wholesale agreement with Vodafone to access its cable network.

