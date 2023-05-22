TCOM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (TCOM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of CNH1.82 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH8.04 billion. Last quarter, Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of CNH0.76 on estimates of -CNH0.21. The stock fell by -2.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TCOM stock has fallen by -6.84%.

Is Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TCOM stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $48.27, implying upside potential of 45.17% from current levels.

TCOM shares have gained about 24.21% in the past six months.

About Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

