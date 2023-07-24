TCFC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/26/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect The Community Financial Corporation to post earnings of $1.36 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $21.7 million. Last quarter, The Community Financial Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.34 on estimates of $1.12. The stock fell by -0.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TCFC stock has fallen by -31.58%.

About The Community Financial Corporation

The Community Financial Corp. (Maryland) operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services for businesses and retail customers through Community Bank. It offers savings, money market, demand deposit, time deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, equipment financing and commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.