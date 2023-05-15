TCEHY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Tencent Hldgs (TCEHY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Hldgs to post earnings of $0.49 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $21.33 billion. Last quarter, Tencent Hldgs beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.45 on estimates of $0.44. The stock rose by 1.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TCEHY stock has risen by 1.53%.

About Tencent Hldgs

Tencent Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of value-added services and online advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Value-Added Services, Online Advertising, and Others. The Value-added Services segment involves online and mobile games, community value-added services, and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms. The Online Advertising segment represents display based and performance based advertisements. The Other segment consists of trademark licensing, software development services, software sales, and other services. The company was founded by Yi Dan Chen, Hua Teng Ma, Chen Ye Xu, Li Qing Zeng, and Zhi Dong Zhang in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

