TBIIF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Tobii AB (TBIIF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Tobii AB to post earnings of -SEK0.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK150.17 million. Last quarter, Tobii AB missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -SEK0.55 on estimates of -SEK0.35. The stock fell by -7.69% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TBIIF stock has risen by 0.30%.

About Tobii AB

Tobii AB engages in the provision of eye-tracking solutions. It operates through the following business units: Tobii Dynavox, Tobii Pro, and Tobii Tech. The Tobii Dynavox business unit focuses on assistive technology to help individuals with disabilities and special needs to communicate. The Tobii Pro business unit provides eye-tracking solutions for human behavior research studies. The Tobii Tech business unit offers eye-tracking technology for integration into consumer electronics and other volume products. The company was founded by Karl Henrik Eskilsson, John Mikael Holtz Elvesjo, and Marten Skogo in August 2001 and is headquartered in Danderyd, Sweden.

