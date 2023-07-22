TBI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Trueblue (TBI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trueblue to post earnings of $0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $496.12 million. Last quarter, Trueblue beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.06 on estimates of -$0.11. The stock fell by -12.91% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TBI stock has fallen by -8.96%.

Is Trueblue Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TBI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $20.00, implying upside potential of 10.56% from current levels.

TBI shares have lost about -7.70% in the past six months.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following business segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and others. The PeopleManagement segment supplies contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. The PeopleScout segment covers the provision of permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing for its customers for all major industries and jobs. TrueBlue was founded by John Ross Coghlan and Glenn Welstad in 1989 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

