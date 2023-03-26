Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.25 million. Last quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.64 on estimates of -$0.82. The stock rose by 10.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, TSHA stock has fallen by -69.09%.

Is Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for TSHA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $6.65, implying upside potential of 877.94% from current levels.

TSHA shares have lost about -61.36% in the past six months.

About Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. It is advancing a deep and sustainable product portfolio of 18 gene therapy product candidates, with exclusive options to acquire four additional development programs. Its product candidates include TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103, and TSHA-104.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.