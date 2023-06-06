Systemair AB (52SA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Systemair AB (52SA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/08/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Systemair AB to post earnings of SEK1.58 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.29 billion. Last quarter, Systemair AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK0.82 on estimates of SEK0.61. The stock rose by 6.57% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 52SA stock has risen by 18.80%.

About Systemair AB

Systemair AB is a building material company that develops, manufactures, and markets ventilation products. The company’s products under its flagship Systemair brand include air conditioning units, air curtains, air distribution products, and energy efficient fans. The company also markets products under their Frico, VEAB Heat Tech AB, Fantech, and Menerga segments. Frico manufactures air curtain and heating products, while VEAB primarily develops heating products. The Fantech segment markets to the residential sector, in contrast to Systemair’s commercial base. Menerga produces high-efficiency air-handling units for specialized buildings such as museums, airports, and swimming pool halls. Systemair generates the majority of its revenue from Western Europe.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.