SYF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Synchrony Financial (SYF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.24 billion. Last quarter, Synchrony Financial missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.35 on estimates of $1.43. The stock rose by 1.80% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SYF stock has risen by 7.72%.

Is Synchrony Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SYF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $39.18, implying upside potential of 12.26% from current levels.

SYF shares have gained about 5.73% in the past six months.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

