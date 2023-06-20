SWBI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $138.38 million. Last quarter, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.25 on estimates of $0.23. The stock rose by 6.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SWBI stock has risen by 38.72%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

