Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab (0MCK) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab (0MCK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/21/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab to post earnings of SEK1.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK4.8 billion. Last quarter, Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.74 on estimates of SEK1.56. The stock rose by 7.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MCK stock has risen by 8.48%.

About Svenska Cellulosa Sca Ab

Svenska Cellulosa AB is a Europe’s private forest owner with more than two million hectares of forest land. Based on the resource, the company has developed an industry, designed to create the highest possible value for the forest. It operates through Forest, Wood, Pulp, paper and other segments. Its products include solid-wood products, pulp, kraft liner and publication papers. Geographically, the activities are carried out through Sweden.

