Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sutro Biopharma (STRO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma to post earnings of -$0.78 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12.13 million. Last quarter, Sutro Biopharma beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.59 on estimates of -$0.62. The stock rose by 3.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, STRO stock has fallen by -29.68%.

Is Sutro Biopharma Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for STRO stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $15.80, implying upside potential of 180.14% from current levels.

STRO shares have lost about -26.18% in the past six months.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Its products technologies include XpressCF, anti-body drug conjugates, bispecifics & engineered antibodies and cGMP facility. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja in June 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

