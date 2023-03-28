Surgepays Inc (SURG) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Surgepays Inc (SURG) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Surgepays Inc to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $40.1 million. Last quarter, Surgepays Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.12 on estimates of $0.29. The stock rose by 0.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SURG stock has fallen by -35.24%.

About Surgepays Inc

Surgepays Inc is a fintech company. It provides services to financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media companies. The company offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations. Its operating segment includes Surge Blockchain and Other; Surge Logics; TW and ECS (Electronic Check Services).

