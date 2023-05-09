Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.45 million. Last quarter, Superior Drilling Products missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.01 on estimates of $0.03. The stock fell by -8.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SDPI stock has risen by 2.69%.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is a drilling and completion tool technology company which engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools. It offers the following products and services: Drill-n-Ream, Completion tools, Strider, V-Stream, DR Stringer, PDC Bit Repair, manufacturing and Xtech R&D. The company was founded by Annette Deuel Meier and Gilbert Troy Meier in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, UT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.