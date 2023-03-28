Super League Gaming (SLGG) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Super League Gaming (SLGG) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Super League Gaming to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.75 million. Last quarter, Super League Gaming beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of -$0.20. The stock rose by 5.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SLGG stock has risen by 31.11%.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming. The company was founded by John Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

