STZ Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Constellation Brands (STZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $2.83 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.47 billion. Last quarter, Constellation Brands beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.98 on estimates of $1.83. The stock rose by 1.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, STZ stock has risen by 7.36%.

Is Constellation Brands Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for STZ stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $270.29, implying upside potential of 9.43% from current levels.

STZ shares have gained about 7.30% in the past six months.

About Constellation Brands

Founded in 1945, Constellation Brands, Inc. is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company’s iconic beer brands include Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra and Pacifico. Its premium wine and spirits brands include Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.

