Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA (0MYZ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA (0MYZ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA to post earnings of EUR0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at EUR394.45 million. Last quarter, Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of EUR1.20 on estimates of EUR1.20. The stock rose by 2.37% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0MYZ stock has risen by 7.97%.

Is Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0MYZ stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of EUR58.60, implying upside potential of 21.96% from current levels.

0MYZ shares have gained about 12.68% in the past six months.

About Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based holding company focused on promotional media services outside of the home. The company’s portfolio includes out-of-home media, mobile target group, street furniture, and online advertising. It operates in three main business segments, Out of Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. The largest segment, OOH Media, includes public video screen advertising, street furniture advertising, and free-standing signs, primarily in Germany. The company’s advertising creatives are present in every major German and European city.

