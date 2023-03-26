Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Strata Skin Sciences to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $9.82 million. Last quarter, Strata Skin Sciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.06. The stock rose by 1.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SSKN stock has risen by 22.91%.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, development, and commercializing of non-invasive tools to provide additional information to dermatologists during melanoma skin examinations. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures; Dermatology Procedures Equipment; and Dermatology Imaging. The Dermatology Recurring Procedures segment offers XTRAC procedures. The Dermatology Procedures Equipment segment sells lasers and lamp products. The Dermatology Imaging segment comprises of the retail and usage of imaging devices. The company was founded by Dina Gutkowicz-Krusin in December 1989 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

