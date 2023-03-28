Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Stolt-Nielsen (SOIEF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stolt-Nielsen to post earnings of $1.76 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $721.15 million. Last quarter, Stolt-Nielsen beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.78 on estimates of $1.67. The stock fell by -1.13% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SOIEF stock has risen by 14.34%.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk liquid products. It operates through the following segments: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Corporate and Other. The Stolt Tankers segment operates global fleet of deep-sea, regional, coastal, and inland parcel tankers. The Stolthaven Terminals segment provides storage and distribution services to customers worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers segment offers logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products. The Stolt Sea Farm produces turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. The Corporate and Other segment includes activities by Stolt Bitumen Services and Stolt-Nielsen. The company was founded by Jacob Stolt Nielsen in 1959 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

