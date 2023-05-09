STC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Sangoma Technologies (STC) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/11/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $62.2 million. Last quarter, Sangoma Technologies missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock fell by -35.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, STC stock has fallen by -19.97%.

Is Sangoma Technologies Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for STC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$16.20, implying upside potential of 236.80% from current levels.

STC shares have lost about -24.13% in the past six months.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp is a provider of hardware and software components that enable Internet protocol communications systems for both telecom and datacom applications. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and support of voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications. Its product includes Cloud Services, Video Conferencing, Carrier Services, Business Phone Systems, Phones & Devices, and Network Connectivity. The company sells into three major geographic centers: the United States of America, which is the key revenue driver, Canada, and other foreign countries.

