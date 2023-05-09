STBFY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

SUNTORY BEVERAGE (STBFY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SUNTORY BEVERAGE to post earnings of $0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.42 billion. Last quarter, SUNTORY BEVERAGE beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.17 on estimates of $0.14. The stock fell by -1.12% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, STBFY stock has risen by 8.31%.

About SUNTORY BEVERAGE

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use. The International segment offers products from Europe, Oceania, Asia, and Americas such as the brands Orangina, Schweppes, Oasis, V, Just Juice, Lucozade, Ribena, Tipco and Pepsi. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

