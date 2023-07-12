State Street (STT) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

State Street (STT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $2.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.14 billion. Last quarter, State Street missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.52 on estimates of $1.64. The stock fell by -9.19% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, STT stock has fallen by -0.79%.

Is State Street Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for STT stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $83.68, implying upside potential of 10.60% from current levels.

STT shares have lost about -6.56% in the past six months.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial services and bank holding company. It provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide including deposits, loans and lease financing, securities finance, trading services, portfolio modeling and construction, and wealth management solutions.

