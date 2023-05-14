SSYS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Stratasys (SSYS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/16/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $145.01 million. Last quarter, Stratasys beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.07 on estimates of $0.03. The stock rose by 4.70% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SSYS stock has risen by 18.88%.

Is Stratasys Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SSYS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $17.75, implying upside potential of 25.26% from current levels.

SSYS shares have gained about 3.28% in the past six months.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing. The company also develops, manufactures and sells materials for use with its systems and provides related service offerings to its customers. Stratasys was founded on March 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

