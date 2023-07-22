SSD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to post earnings of $2.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $553.23 million. Last quarter, Simpson Manufacturing beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.05 on estimates of $1.40. The stock rose by 9.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SSD stock has risen by 69.75%.

Is Simpson Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SSD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $155.50, implying upside potential of 4.08% from current levels.

SSD shares have gained about 50.94% in the past six months.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia/Pacific. The North America segment covers United States and Canada operations. The Europe segment includes operations primarily in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Norway. The Asia/Pacific segment includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded by Barclay Simpson in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

