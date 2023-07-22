SSBK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Southern States Bancshares, Inc. to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $19.6 million. Last quarter, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 on estimates of $0.75. The stock fell by -3.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SSBK stock has fallen by -21.71%.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in our communities.

