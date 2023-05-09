SPXXF Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (SPXXF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge to post earnings of NOK2.68 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at NOK1.18 billion. Last quarter, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of NOK3.00 on estimates of NOK2.35. The stock rose by 2.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SPXXF stock has fallen by -15.52%.

About SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Sparebanken Nord Norge operates as a savings bank. It offers a range of financial services including loans, savings, advice, insurance and pensions to personal and corporate customers. Sparebanken also offers credit cards, debit cards, structured products, stock savings, mobile banking and online banking services.

