Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $379.13 million. Last quarter, Sportsman’s Warehouse beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.34 on estimates of $0.29. The stock fell by -1.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SPWH stock has fallen by -13.50%.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc., and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

