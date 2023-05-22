SPLK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Splunk (SPLK) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $722.99 million. Last quarter, Splunk beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.04 on estimates of $1.14. The stock fell by -0.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SPLK stock has risen by 10.84%.

Is Splunk Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SPLK stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $116.00, implying upside potential of 20.54% from current levels.

SPLK shares have gained about 24.42% in the past six months.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc.engages in developing and marketing software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. Its offerings enable users to monitor, investigate, analyze and act on data, irrespective of format or source, thereby helping them in operational decision making.

