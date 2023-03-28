Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/30/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $867 thousand. Last quarter, Spero Therapeutics missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.33 on estimates of -$0.30. The stock fell by -7.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SPRO stock has fallen by -18.97%.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A. Mahadevia and Laurence Rahme in April 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.