Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines to post earnings of $1.09 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.98 billion. Last quarter, Southwest Airlines missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.27 on estimates of -$0.23. The stock fell by -3.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LUV stock has risen by 12.25%.

Is Southwest Airlines Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LUV stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $41.64, implying upside potential of 11.94% from current levels.

LUV shares have gained about 1.97% in the past six months.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. is a passenger airline which provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the air carrier operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts and covered 107 destinations.

