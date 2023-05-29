SOL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Renesola LTD (SOL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Renesola LTD to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $30.72 million. Last quarter, Renesola LTD missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.04 on estimates of $0.09. The stock fell by -2.15% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SOL stock has fallen by -21.84%.

About Renesola LTD

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules. The Solar Power Projects segment offers solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Putuo District, China.

