SNX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TD SYNNEX Corporation to post earnings of $2.55 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14.42 billion. Last quarter, TD SYNNEX Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.93 on estimates of $2.85. The stock fell by -0.84% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SNX stock has risen by 2.30%.

Is TD SYNNEX Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SNX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $114.55, implying upside potential of 19.06% from current levels.

SNX shares have gained about 1.79% in the past six months.

About TD SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services to customers in industry vertical markets. The company was founded by Robert T. Huang in November 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

