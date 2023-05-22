SNOW Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Snowflake, Inc. (SNOW) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Snowflake, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $611.13 million. Last quarter, Snowflake, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.14 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -12.44% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, SNOW stock has risen by 30.49%.

Is Snowflake, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for SNOW stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $189.05, implying upside potential of 6.92% from current levels.

SNOW shares have gained about 23.34% in the past six months.

About Snowflake, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Snowflake Inc. is a cloud-based company which provides a data platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

